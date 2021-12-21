Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

