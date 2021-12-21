Chia Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.07 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $254.60 million and $15.07 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $97.26 or 0.00200056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.60 or 0.08165529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,712.19 or 1.00201671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,872 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.