China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Trading Up 22.7%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)’s stock price was up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 86,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

