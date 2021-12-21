China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Shares Down 2.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.