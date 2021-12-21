Chromia Achieves Market Cap of $369.80 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $369.80 million and $114.77 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.