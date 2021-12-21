Chronos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,129,000 after purchasing an additional 96,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

ITW traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $236.12. 4,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day moving average of $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.