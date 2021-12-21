Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

V traded up $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.07. 58,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.14. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

