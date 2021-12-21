Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,639. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.