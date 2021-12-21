Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.35

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.35 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 111677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

