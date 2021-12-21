Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CNNWF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

