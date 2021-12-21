Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CNNWF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.77.
