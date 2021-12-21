Cipher Price Reaches $0.0013 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $102,433.99 and $1,867.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00379405 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009654 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $636.97 or 0.01295745 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

