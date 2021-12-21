Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO Acquires $80,664.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. 7,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,064. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 21.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

