Citigroup Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $100.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

