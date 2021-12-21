Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.63. Citizens shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 71,315 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

