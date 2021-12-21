Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,755 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 111,605 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.