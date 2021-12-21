Civilization (CIV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $232,338.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Civilization has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $232,338.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization's total supply is 300,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

