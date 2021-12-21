Clear Investment Research LLC Buys Shares of 16,733 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.