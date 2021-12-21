Clear Investment Research LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

