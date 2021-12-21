Clear Investment Research LLC Invests $1.77 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,649,000.

STIP opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

