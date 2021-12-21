Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.