Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down to $20.82

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $19.65. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 396 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

