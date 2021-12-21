Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

