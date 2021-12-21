Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $4,380,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.

Shares of NET stock traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -206.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

