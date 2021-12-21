CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

