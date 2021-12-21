CNB Bank Acquires 1,358 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 8,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average is $157.45. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $174.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.