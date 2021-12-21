CNB Bank Acquires 3,845 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CNB Bank raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.26. 34,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

