CNB Bank Buys 1,023 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 1.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.60. 8,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.25. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

