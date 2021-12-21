CNB Bank Buys 1,815 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.2% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

PM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.53. 19,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

