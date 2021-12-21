CNB Bank Buys 657 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.54. The stock had a trading volume of 143,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

