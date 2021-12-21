CNB Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CNB Bank grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

