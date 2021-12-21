CNB Bank Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,244. The firm has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

