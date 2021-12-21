CNB Bank Has $3.59 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CNB Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.87. 76,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

