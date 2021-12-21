CNB Bank Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.1% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

