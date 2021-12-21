CNB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CNB Bank grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. 146,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,585. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

