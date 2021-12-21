CNB Bank Purchases 470 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,221. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.20 and its 200-day moving average is $242.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.