CNB Bank Purchases 732 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CNB Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $168.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

