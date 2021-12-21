Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. 199,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,028,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a negative net margin of 168.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

