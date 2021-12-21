Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognyte Software updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Cognyte Software stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,695. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

