Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 106,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,336. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.