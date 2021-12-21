Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 106,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,336. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

