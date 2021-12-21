Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LDP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 106,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

