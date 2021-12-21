Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LDP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 106,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
