Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 237,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth $251,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.