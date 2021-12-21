Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of RFI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 35,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,366. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

