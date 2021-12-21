ColossusXT Trading 298.7% Higher This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $3.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 298.7% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011534 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,377,651,175 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

