Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 117,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,697,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,333,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

