Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Compass Point

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. Comerica has a 1-year low of $52.29 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,248,000 after buying an additional 293,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.