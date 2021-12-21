Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) versus Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Head-To-Head Review

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 207.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 153.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 24.72% 4.81% 2.99% Whitestone REIT 10.29% 2.98% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 14.84 $19.08 million $0.84 53.54 Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 4.04 $6.03 million $0.28 34.61

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

