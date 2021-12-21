Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and traded as low as $18.20. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,230 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.