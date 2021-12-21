Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) vs. Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.50 million N/A N/A Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.63) -1.55

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Compass Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axcella Health 1 1 5 0 2.57

Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 279.54%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 282.08%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -245.97% -176.47% Axcella Health N/A -112.24% -69.90%

Summary

Axcella Health beats Compass Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

