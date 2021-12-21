Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $4.15. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 10,762 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 139.55%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
