Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 74,988 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,748,048 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

